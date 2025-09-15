Lady Helen Taylor bids farewell to the Duchess of Kent

Lady Helen Taylor mourns the Duchess of Kent

Lady Helen Taylor was among the first royals to arrive at Westminster Cathedral today, accompanying her father, the Duke of Kent, and Edward, the Duchess of Kent’s husband, in a hushed but powerful gesture of family unity.

The Duchess’s immediate family followed closely behind the hearse, as the nation watched.

It was a rare public appearance for Lady Helen who usually keeps a lower profile but on this somber day, she was clearly a steady presence by her father’s side.

Her attendance isn’t just about ceremony, it echoes deeper ties. Lady Helen has long been a devoted support to the Duke of Kent, especially in recent months, as he has faced advancing age.

Helen is the only daughter of the Duke and the late Duchess of Kent. Her two brothers are George, Earl of St Andrews, and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

While not a working royal, she has carved her own path first in the art world (including time at Christie’s and with Karsten Schubert), then in fashion (notably as a muse for Giorgio Armani), and through charitable and cultural commitments.

Recently, she and the Duke were photographed together at a concert in Newbury (the London Philharmonic Orchestra at St. Nicholas Church) one of only a few times in recent years they have been seen in public together.

She has also made public remarks about her father’s health, noting that at 89, he is “slowing down.”