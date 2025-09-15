Prince Harry's 'vision' honoured by Invictus Games in sweet birthday tribute

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014

Prince Harry is being celebrated by his beloved Invictus Games Foundation on a very special occasion.

As the Duke of Sussex marked his 41st trip around the sun on Monday, September 15, the foundation behind the disability sport event that he founded in 2014, made sure to send some birthday love.

Taking to its official Instagram page, the foundation shared a heartfelt tribute alongside a photodump of the Duke.

“Today, we celebrate the 41st birthday of our Founder and Patron, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex,” the message began.

“His vision for the Invictus Games Foundation has grown us into a global movement that champions recovery, resilience and community for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans around the world,” the statement continued.

“Happy Birthday from all of us at the Foundation!” the Invictus team concluded.

Harry, who is the youngest son of King Charles III, also received a public birthday wish from his wife, Meghan Markle.

Sharing a photo of Harry in his military uniform from his time in active duty, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, “Oh hi, Birthday Boy.”

She later reposted the same image to her Instagram Stories, this time set to Deniece Williams’ hit track Let’s Hear It for the Boy.