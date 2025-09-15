Tina Fey’s hilarious dig at Drake and Kendrick Lamar amid ongoing feud

Tina Fey has recently taken a hilarious dig at Drake amid his feud with Kendrick Lamar at the 77th Annual Emmy Awards on September 14.

The comedian and actress listed down the nominees for Outstanding Live Variety special and before announcing the winner, she name-dropped Drake after mentioning Kendrick’s nomination.

“If Kendrick’s Super Bowl halftime special wins I’m really going to hear it from Drake,” quipped the Mean Girls actress.

Tina jokingly stated, “And Drake and I are supposed to play pickleball tomorrow.”

“The only safe outcome would be for me is Beyonce ball,” added the 55-year-old.

Kendrick however lost the award to an episode of Saturday Night Live.

Both rappers reportedly started off as collaborators, but Kendrick Lamar took shots at Drake with a verse on Big Sean’s 2013 song, Control.

Addressing beef, Drake revealed to Billboard, “I didn’t really have anything to say about it. It just sounded like an ambitious thought to me.”

“I know good and well that Kendrick’s not murdering me, at all, in any platform. So, when that day presents itself, I guess we can revisit the topic,” remarked the Canadian rapper.

Meanwhile, Drake reportedly filed numerous legal complaints, including accusations against Kendrick’s record label, Universal Music Group for conspiring to “artificially inflate” the popularity of Not Like Us song.