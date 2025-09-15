Prince William to decide Prince Harry's fate, not King Charles

Prince William takes on key role in King Charles, Prince Harry future deal

Prince William set to take centre stage in King Charles and Prince Harry's future reconciliation plans.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex met his father at Clarence House on September 10 during his four-day UK tour.

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes team shared details about the father-son special moment, but only confirmed their reunion.

Now, a royal expert, Robert Hardman, told Hello! Magazine that King Charles is "happy" after holding peace talks with Harry. He added that the monarch "would love to see Harry more, and, of course, his grandchildren."

However, the royal author warned Harry by stating that the King will not take any major decision about the Duke's royal return without consulting his eldest son, William.

He shared, "I think it's encouraging that they’ve gone from 'no speaks' to a face-to-face meeting, but any longer-term solution would need to be discussed with Prince William as well, and that situation seems to be moving at a very different pace."

These comments came after Harry opened up about his true feelings following a successful tour to his homeland.

In conversation with the Guardian, he revealed that such trips will take place more often, and there is a chance that he will bring Archie and Lilibet to meet their grandfather.