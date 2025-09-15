Halle Berry recalls Keanu Reeves’ warning before intense physical training

Keanu Reeves offers inside glimpse into intense 'John Wick' preparation

Keanu Reeves is offering an inside glimpse into the preparation required for a role that demanded intense physical labor.

The actor, who is widely known for the iconic John Wick franchise, didn’t hesitate to warn co-star Halle Berry about the possible challenges she might face after signing on for a role in the third instalment.

In an exclusive interview, the Catwoman star once shared how the experience nearly took a toll on her mental health.

Speaking about the excruciating training regimen, Berry admitted, “Keanu told me when I first started, ‘You’re going to work harder than you’ve ever worked, but it’s going to be the most rewarding at the end of the day, I promise you.’ And he was absolutely right.”

Reeves’ warning set the tone for what lay ahead, and Berry later revealed that her training lasted for about six months.

During this time, she not only learned to master different kinds of martial arts, but also ended up breaking three ribs.

Berry couldn’t be more proud of pushing her body to its limits, an experience she says she’ll cherish for the rest of her life.