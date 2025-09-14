Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's sweet vow moment takes internet by storm

As Prince Harry gears up to celebrate his 41st birthday on Monday, September 15, a resurfaced moment from his 2018 royal wedding with Meghan Markle has taken the internet by storm.

The moment captures the couple blushing and sharing shy smiles while exchanging their vows.

The tender moment, revisited the body language experts, has reignited public fascination with their relationship and emotional connection.

The Duke of Sussex, 40, recently reunited with his father, King Charles, after 19 months apart.

Experts have weighed in on Harry's behaviour and personal choices, particularly in the light of his lifelong experience under intense public scrutiny.

A key highlight of Harry's public life remains his wedding to Meghan Markle-a globally televised event that drew millions of viewers.

Body language expert Judi James revisited a series of clips from the Sussexes' wedding as she told the DailyMail: 'He looked proud of her and his royal status. Both of them have an obssevie-looking desire to be loved.'

For context, in 2018, Harry was likeable by the 77 percent of respondents in a YouGov poll. However, public opinion shifted after the couple stepped back from royal duties, with the latest polls showing that 44 percent of people. now view him differently.

Judi added that Harry appeared nervous, whereas Meghan was a confident bride.

'Once he saw her smile, he adopted a look that could be described as protective and besotted, 'said the body language expert.

'It was clear that Harry was now in 'hosting' mode, introducing his bride to her new country, to the royal firm and to the fans with a protective eye.'

Harry and Meghan tied the knot on May 19,2018 and share two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.