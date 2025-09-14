Kristen Stewart over the moon after winning directorial debut award

Kristen Stewart is over the moon after winning her first award as directorial debut of new movie, The Chronology of Water.

The Twilight star delivered a heartfelt speech after receiving the Revelation Award on September 13 at the 2025 Deauville American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

Kristen said that it was “enough” for her to even be “allowed to make this movie,” per Variety.

The Charlie’s Angels actress revealed that it took eight years to make this movie, which is based on the memoir by Lidia Yuknavitch.

“I understand it’s a common story for first moviemakers to have it feel impossible, but the uphill battle on this one felt so personal and not for me, Kristen, but for me, girl,” stated the 35-year-old.

“I know that it was the subject matter and the form, but it’s because I was trying to make a movie about bleeding, and the digging and the climb that it takes to unearth a voice in a world masterfully designed to silence us — It took eight years,” explained the Snow White and the Huntsman actress.

According to movie’s plotline, the Chronology of Water “follows a woman (Imogen Poots) who emerges from an abusive childhood and channels her trauma into competitive swimming, sexual exploration, toxic relationships and addiction, before eventually discovering her voice as a writer”.

Earlier this year, Kristen reportedly debuted the movie at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Meanwhile, the actress and director showed support to her longtime friend Zoey Deutch, who received the Hollywood Rising Star Award at the Deauville American Film Festival.