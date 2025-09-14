Prince Harry sends message to William after King Charles approval

Prince Harry opened up about the important role siblings play in a new message after King Charles approved his request to meet.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex left fans in shock with a surprise trip to Kyiv, Ukraine, after wrapping up his four-day UK trip that's highlight was his reunion with the monarch.

Harry, alongside his Invictus Games Foundation team, visited war-hit areas and extended support to wounded soldiers and veterans.

People Magazine reported that in conversation with the soldiers, the royal urged them to "open up" about their sorrows and struggles with their loved ones, especially mentioning a sibling despite his estrangement from William.

He said, "You will feel lost at times, like you lack purpose, but however dark those days are, there is light at the end of the tunnel."

Harry added, "You just need to look for it, because there will always be someone — a mother, father, sibling, friend, or comrade—there to pick you up."

"Don't stay silent. Silence will hold you in the dark. Open up to your friends and family, because in doing so, you give them permission to do the same," Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's father stated.

It has been said that Harry is sending back-to-back positive messages to William in the hope of mending broken bridges.