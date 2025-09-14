Ariana Grande condemns ‘reselling’ of Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets

Ariana Grande on resale Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets

Ariana Grande is speaking out after fans voiced frustration over struggling to buy tickets for her upcoming Eternal Sunshine Tour.

“Hi my angels, I have been on set all week, but I wanted to let you know that what’s been happening with the secondary ticket resellers has been brought to my attention,” Grande, 32, shared on Instagram Stories on September 13.

“Of course, I am incredibly bothered by it. I’ve been on the phone every second of my free time, fighting for a solution.”

She assured her fans that she is doing everything she can to make the situation right.

“I hear you and, hopefully, we will be able to get more of these tickets into wryer hands instead of theirs. It’s not right. I just wanted you to know that my team and I see it and that I care very much. We will do, and are doing, everything we can.”

Grande ended her message with love for her supporters, adding, “I love you all so much. Thank you for your patience and understanding.”

Tickets for the tour, which went on sale September 9, sold out within minutes.

Many fans spent hours in Ticketmaster queues only to walk away empty-handed, while a large number of seats were scooped up by third-party resellers and listed at inflated prices.

Grande announced the tour late last month, following the release of her album Eternal Sunshine in February 2024.

Speaking on the Zach Sang Show, she explained why the record felt so personal.

“I think it is very different in a lot of ways. It’s also touching on Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, so it’s kind of a concept album, which I also haven’t done before,” she said.

“It says everything and nothing at the same time. It’s very vague and very specific — all at once. [This record was] the most emotional writing process, for sure.”

Her latest project has already earned her major recognition, winning Best Pop at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, with the single Brighter Days Ahead also taking home Video of the Year.