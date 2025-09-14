Robert Irwin finds healing in archive footage of his father Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin lost his life in an underwater incident at age 44

Robert Irwin has opened up about losing his father at such a young age.

The 21-year-old conservationist is the son of late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, who lost his life in an underwater incident at age 44.

The passing of time is so wild, how almost two decades since my dad passed,' Robert tells PEOPLE.

He continues: 'He says that as he gets older, he learns more and more about his dad, and feels closer to him than ever.

He still a part of every day,' Irwin says.

'He's part of my every conversation. He's part of my life. And I feel as though I get a little part of him back in some way, in every conversation I have about him, or any new story I hear about him, or in any new photo that I have n't seen before.'

Despite the tragic way his father passed, Robert feels comfort in the video footage saved through his dad's show, The Crocodile Hunter.

'I'll often comes across archive footage that I have not seen before, 'Robert continues.'

And all of a sudden, his memory just starts flooding back. So it's weird that decades later, after losing someone when I was 2 years old, I almost have an even greater picture of the person he was.'

He adds, he's the happiest one, rescuing and rehabilitating animals.