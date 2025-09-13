Buckingham Palace breaks usual policy over Queen Camilla's teenage incident

Buckingham Palace briefed journalists over a sensitive passage in the book Power and the Palace about Queen Camilla, royal author Valentine Low claimed.

The veteran author implied that Palace wanted to handle it carefully, as the controversial passage recounts an incident when a teenage Queen Camilla fended off an attempted assault while travelling on a train to Paddington.

This marked a notable departure from the Palace's usual approach to media matters.

Camilla reportedly told Boris Johnson about the ordeal during his time as a Mayor, according to his former aide, Guto Harri.

Speaking told GB News: 'I think it's impinged on Camilla personally, and it's a very sensitive subject, and they wanted to make sure it was handled with some sensitivity.'

In the book, Mr. Harri recalls Camilla describing how, as a teenager, she noticed a man's hand moving towards her on a journey. She responded by taking her show and striking him. He was later arrested following her complaint to officials.

'So it shows presence of mind, strength of character and civic personality,' Harri said.

The aides indicated to GB News that Camilla was not a victim in the incident, which marks a shift from the Palace's usual policy on such matters.

The story emerged in the context of a meeting between Boris Johnson and Camilla at Clarence House in 2008.

Their discussion included plans to expand rape crisis centres across the capital.