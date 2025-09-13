King Charles issues ultimatum to William, Harry as health crisis deepens

King Charles and Princes Harry's meeting has left royal watchers and fans divided, with some celebrating it as the first step towards reconciliation while others believe it sounds dangerous.

The monarch and the Duke had their first in-person meeting in 19 months amid fears for the 76-year-old's health.

It was more than just a heartfelt tea between father and son, as the King is concerned about what is going to happen with his two sons once he's gone.

The latest development has swirled up questions about Charles' actual condition as he continues to battle an unspecified form of cancer.

"The King’s health is far worse than the Palace lets on," one royal claimed to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who wrote about it on his Substack on Friday, September 12.

"That’s why Harry was summoned. This isn’t about reconciliation. It’s about succession," claimed the commentator.

A separate source claimed that the monarch has given an ultimatum to his two sons, 'heir and spare', as the Duke previously described, to mend their rift before it's too late.

The monarch often hints at facing difficulties in continuing his duties with full vigor due to the health crisis and his advanced age."

King Charles announced in February 2024 that he had been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a procedure for an enlarged prostate. He still undergoes regular treatments.

On the other hand, the growing feud between William and Harry is also adding to the King's worries as he wants to cop with these crises during his reign.

He's reportedly paving the way for a smooth and undisrupted transition of power. The monarch often considers abdicating the throne to his heir, William, but Queen Camilla always lifts his spirits and keeps his morale high.