Russian blind tattoo artist wows customers

A blind tattoo artist in Russia is impressing customers with his intriguing work. The 38-year-old blind person is in high demand.

He particularly claims that his lack of sight plays a pivotal role in allowing him to feel his client’s arm with his gloved hands.

This process allows him to accurately determine the placement and connect with the person he is tattooing.

His clients have expressed satisfaction with his unique quality of work.

A woman named Alexandra, who received a tattoo of the word “Love” from him, shared that the experience was very impressive.

He began losing his eyesight at the age of eight due to a genetic illness.

Now he can perceive graduations in light and make out the contours of objects.

A trained classical guitarist from a prominent music college, he approaches the art of tattooing with nimble fingers and an open mind.

Mikhaylov’s customers choose a word or phrase that he translates into Braille. He then applies the tattoo using a single needle and ink, a method known as a stick-and-poke tattoo.

Meanwhile, in between tattooing gigs and live music performances, Mikhaylov finds valuable time to win tournament trophies as a member of Russia’s national table tennis team for the visually impaired.

A neon sign hanging on the wall by his workstation in Moscow tattoo parlor reads, "Your Comfort Zone Will Kill You”, serving as his personal mantra. It highlights his determination to overcome his own limitations.