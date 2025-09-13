Chase Stokes pours love on Kelsea Ballerini in sweet birthday post

Chase Stokes is cheering his love, Kelsea Ballerini.
He marked Ballerini's 32nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute, showering the country artist with love and affection.
The Outer Banks star, 32, posted a carousel of photos showcasing their time together, captioning it with a romantic message: "although you keep saying you're not excited for 32, id say I'm lookin forward to more of this. happy birthday my love."
The Instagram post featured a mix of intimate moments, playful selfies, and candid shots of Ballerini's daily life. The carousel began with a photo of Stokes and Ballerini sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game in December 2023.
Other images included silly selfies, Ballerini playing her guitar, and relaxing with her dogs.
Stokes also shared solo shots of Ballerini, showcasing her quirky personality, including a photo of her standing next to a sign that read "no rubbish to be left in this area" and another of her using Easy Cheese.
Stokes and Ballerini first sparked dating rumours in January 2023, when Stokes posted a cuddly photo of them at a football game.
They made their relationship public in April 2023, walking the red carpet together at the CMT Awards.
Since then, the couple has been sharing glimpses of their life together on social media, giving fans a peek into their loving relationship.
Ballerini's birthday marks a special occasion for the couple, and Stokes' tribute is a testament to their strong bond. The post has garnered significant attention on social media, with fans praising Stokes for his romantic gesture.
