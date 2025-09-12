Jessica Chastain reflects on new chapter in her life as Harvard student

Jessica Chastain has recently discussed new chapter in her life after attending Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

The Interstellar actress, who joined Master’s program for Public Administration, spoke to E! News and opened up how her degree changed her at the Kering Foundation’s 4th Annual Caring for Women Dinner in New York City on September 11.

“I just like to be challenged and learn and exercise my brain in a new way,” said the 48-year-old.

Jessica continued, “I was really surprised by the classes that I’m responding to.”

In addition to statistics, The Help actress disclosed that her negation classes helped her give a new outlook on life.

“We had a class about resolving conflict,” she continued, who shares two children with husband Gian Luca Passi de Preposula.

“And right now we’re in a time where it feels like no one’s talking to each other, there’s so much division,” explained the Molly’s Game actress.

Jessica further said, “If you start from a place of agreement—no matter who you are—there can be one thing that each party agrees on.”

The Oscar winner pointed out that if she “started from there and give each other the benefit of the doubt that each side, each person, wants positivity for humanity, then it’s possible to find common ground”.

“I think that’s the only way we can get out of this mess we’re in… And that was a really helpful class to take,” added Jessica.