A school in Santiago, Chile, has started a new program to block students’ mobile phone signals during the school day. The initiative, at Lo Barnechea Bicentenario school, is aimed at fighting smartphone addiction and helping students connect in person.

The program is currently a pilot for 8th-grade students, but will be expanded to the entire school and other schools in the district over the next year.

When students arrive at school, they put their phones inside a special case. The case has a magnet that blocks cell phone signals, so students can not use the internet, social media, or even make calls or texts.

Chilean school fights phones to battle teen smartphone addiction

Students are still able to keep their phones with them in their cases, which some students prefer over handing them over to a teacher or a locker, as it makes them feel more comfortable.

The case can only be unlocked by school staff at the end of the school day.

The program was implemented by the local mayor’s office to address the well-being of students in a world of constant digital connection.

Chile has one of the highest rates of screen time for young people in the region. Officials and educators are concerned about the negative effects of excessive screen use on students’ mental health, including depression, anxiety, and obesity.

The program has been well-received by students, teachers, and parents.

Instead of being on their phones, students are now spending time in the library, playing sports like volleyball and basketball, and just talking with their classmates.

Humberto Garrido, the school’s principal, said, “Breaks are very lively now.”

Jose David, a 14-year-old student, said, “I feel freer, I spend more time at recess, I spend more time with my classmates.”

What currency is used in Chile?

In Chile, the local currency is the Chilean Peso.