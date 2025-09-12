AI Darwin Awards launched to celebrate dumbest tech mistakes with 5 nominees

The AI Darwin Awards have been launched to celebrate the dumbest, ill-planned and dangerous uses of artificial intelligence that gained fame on the internet.

The award will also acknowledge those individuals, organizations and companies that are known for outsourcing poor decisions and misjudgement to the machines.

The organizers of the award will rely on the internet's input to find nominees of the awards.

The criteria of winning the AI Darwin Awards is based on demonstrating incredible misjudgement that nominated people and companies made while ignoring potential consequences of their blunders.

The bonus point will be given to those AI-based mistakes that gained traction through headlines, deploying emergency response and crafting a new category of AI safety research.

AI Darwin Awards have nothing to do with main Darwin Awards that are solely based on human faults and tragedies.

The nominations for 2025 awards are open as 5 top names are going to make a headway in the nominees list as reported by Quartz.

McDonald's

The American fast food chain is an early nominee for AI Darwin Awards. The company made a blunder by building an AI bot named “Olivia” for the purpose of recruiting people for jobs.

The chatbot was guarded by an explicit password 123456 that exposed 64 million candidates’ data to hackers.

OpenAI

Another early nominee in the list is OpenAI that made its entry after the launch of the latest GPT-5 model. According to French data scientist Sergey Berezin, the GPT-5 model unknowingly accepted harmful requests and exploited AI reasoning capabilities.

Taco Bell

The fast food chain recently made headlines as its AI-powered drive-through ordering system faced customers online trolls and backlash due to major glitch. The ordering system has mistakenly ordered “18,000 cups of water” for a customer.

Airbnb

The blunder was made by an Airbnb superhost who tried to scam a user out of £12,000 by creating AI-based bogus images of the damaged appliances. However, the fraudulent claim was thwarted when Airbnb’s management observed the digital exploitation of images.

MyPillow

The attorneys belonging to MyPillow relied on AI to deal with legal writing for the defamation case of CEO Mike Lindell. However, the lawyers submitted 30 poorly-prepared citations, false references, and misquotes in the court. Consequently, Lindell was ordered to pay a penalty of $2 million.