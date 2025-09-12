Demi Lovato reveals her music is a ‘huge reflection’ of where she’s at

Demi Lovato has recently revealed what fans can expect from her upcoming music

The Fast crooner, who is all set for ninth album release, made appearance on latest episode of Just Trish podcast where Demi shared details about her new album in this new era.

“It’s very empowering and I’m having a lot of fun with it,” said the 33-year-old.

Demi opened up that she began this album in such a different place, explaining, “I locked in with the sound, I would say it was about last August is when I found my sound and then the album kind of unraveled after that into what it is today.”

“Now I get to put it out and I’m so excited,” she continued.

Heart Attack hit-maker pointed out that it was “so cool” to see her album complete and working with the right people.

“I have an incredible producer named Zhone, who’s just killing it right now and making incredible stuff,” remarked the American singer.

Detailing about her new music, Demi noted that her music is a “huge reflection” of where she’s at.

“I am feeling more confident in my skin. I am in a really great place in my life. I’m happy, I’m in love, and that was part of the reason why I started making this music,” stated the Let It Go singer.

Looking at the past, Demi recalled that the last album she made was rock.

“It was very emotionally charged. It was, you know, there was anger and there were angst and sadness, and I’m just not in that place anymore,” she mentioned.

However, for this upcoming project, there was no angst left inside her and she didn’t have anything to write that she’s angry about.

“I’m in such a great place and therefore, I wanted my music to be reflective of where I’m at. And I feel like it does a really good job of do of portraying that,” added the songstress.