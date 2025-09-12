Kanye West faces courtroom showdown as Donda Academy scandal deepens

Kanye West is currently at the center of fresh legal trouble after a Los Angeles judge ordered him to sit for a deposition within 30 days in a lawsuit tied to his former private school Donda Academy.

The order came after several failed attempts by plaintiff Trevor Phillips to secure his participation, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Phillips filed the lawsuit in April 2024 and accused the rapper of running the school in a toxic and hostile way.

He said West harassed staff, acted in disturbing ways, and created an environment that was unfair and unsafe.

In his filing, the man described the Heartless rapper as “erratic and discriminatory," claiming he “spewed hate, professed antisemitic tropes and lies, threatened the LGBTQ+ community" and even “almost sexually stimulated himself” at one point.

He also pointed to West’s controversial social media rants as proof of a larger pattern.

Phillips, who is Black, also accused West of racially targeting staff, as he said the father of four often yelled at Black employees during class hours but avoided speaking harshly to white workers.

However, the lawsuit added, “Often, Kanye targeted Phillips, a Black man, not just with this disparate and harassing behavior, but complete and utter disdain.”

Despite repeated efforts, Kanye hasn't yet agreed to a deposition date, as his testimony is now expected to cover all the explosive claims.