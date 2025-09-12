David Beckham fears sweet gesture could leave daughter Harper embarrassed

The dad-of-four showed off his salad-making skills by preparing a special lunch for her

David Beckham has nothing but just love for his beloved daughter.

The English former footballer, who shares his daughter Harper with wife Victoria Beckham, admitted that his most recent gesture risked leaving his 14-year-old feeling a little embarrassed.

The dad-of-four showed off his salad-making skills by preparing a special lunch for her. What made the doting dad feel a little shy that he decorated the salad with shredded leaves and added a large red pepper cut into the shape of a love heart.

He captioned it: 'Hope she does not find the heart embarrassing now she is 14.'

Earlier, Beckham opened up about his life after welcoming his little girl in 2011, sharing: 'Having a daughter is a whole new thing: I love all my children equally-but I am stricter with the boys than I am with Harper.'

For context, the co-owner of Inter-Miami is also blessed with three sons: including Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz.

This comes as the Beckham family recently been making headlines, sparking speculation about growing tensions with in the family.

It was first noticed when David's eldest son Brooklyn failed to attend his 50h birthday celebration alongside his wife Nicola Peltz.