Princess Kate baffles people with intelligence during new visit

Princess Kate delved into the heart of British craftsmanship during her visit to Sudbury Silk Mills, where she took a keen interest in the design process behind the centuries old textile business.

The future queen quizzed staff on fabrics and collections, marvelling at the artistry on display.

"It must be amazing seeing the artwork go onto fabrics," she remarked, before asking which customers took the designs forward and how it felt to see them appear on catwalks or in collections.

Her genuine curiosity left an impression on staff. Beth Humes, an account manager who guided the royal through the mill, said Kate’s questions showed a deep understanding of the industry.

“She seemed really clued up about the process. She was asking about customer demands and the creative side as well,” Beth explained.

“There aren’t many companies like ours still around, we’ve been here since 1720 so having her shine a light on us is really special.”

Before leaving, the Princess made sure to spend time with the schoolchildren eagerly waiting outside.

Princess Kate with school children.

With a warm smile, she asked them what it was like being back at school. 9 year old Tilly Chapel was thrilled, “It was amazing to meet her. My family will be so jealous!”

Meanwhile, Arthur Gilligan, also nine, could hardly contain his excitement, “I never thought I’d meet a royal person.”

Later in the day, she got hands on in Kent today, rolling up her sleeves and diving into the silk screen process during a royal visit to Marina Mill.

The Princess of Wales didn’t just tour the historic fabric house she created a screen print herself using the traditional technique, layering ink over the mesh frame and pulling the squeegee with focus and delight.

In a video shared by Hello! on Instagram, she stepped into the print room flanked by artisans, probed the stencil, added her own flair as she pushed the ink, and then beamed back at the camera as the design emerged on fabric.