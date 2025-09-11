Saoirse Ronan gives birth to her first child?

Saoirse Ronan has reportedly welcomed her first child with husband, Jack Lowden.

In the photos shared via The Sun, new parents were spotted enjoying a low-key stroll in London while pushing their costly buggy with all accessories earlier this month.

The Little Women star’s pregnancy came to light after she debuted a baby bump at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2026 at PFW in May, according to media reports.

Interestingly, Jack also opened up on the set of Mary Queen of Scots that he had been considering taking a brief break from acting

A source told The Sun, “It is such lovely news that Jack has become a father and nobody would ever have an issue with him taking paternity leave.”

“But the show must go on, and that means the producers have had to keep on filming and that has meant they have had to have some stand-ins for Mr Darcy.”

Therefore, an insider added that it has been “a case of lookalikes for Jack so that there is no disruption”.

After the pregnancy news was confirmed earlier this year, Saoirse, who met Jack on the set of historical drama, Mary Queen of Scots, talked about her dream to be a parent.

“I became successful when I was quite young… It meant that by the time I found my partner, I'm at the stage where if it happened, I would like to have a kid. I've always wanted that,” said the actress.

Saoirse added, “I feel fortunate enough that if I step out of this for a minute, I’m hopefully not giving it up forever.”