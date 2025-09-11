Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make special announcement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released a joint message as they take a major initiative to ensure children are protected under difficult circumstances.

The Duke of Sussex is currently in the UK to attend several engagements relating to his patronages that he continues to support from when he was a senior working royal.

The Sussexes, who are parents to six-year-old Prince Archie and four-year-old Princess Lilibet, have also been protective towards their children and have been vocal about the efforts they take to make sure that they are safe.

On Wednesday, Harry, who holds a long-standing relation with the Centre for Blast Injury Studies made a visit to the facility to learn about the work that is being done to tackle treatment for children in conflict and disaster zones.

After the visit, the Duke also met with his father King Charles at Clarence House for ‘tea’ in reunion which lasted almost 55 minutes.

Following the meetings, an announcement was made by the Sussex office in which Meghan joined Harry with Archewell Foundation to donate a large sum for a meaningful cause.

Three grants have been revealed in support of this ongoing work for vulnerble children.

“One grant for the Imperial College London Centre for Blast Injury Studies will go toward developing prostheses for children, particularly those in Gaza and Ukraine,” the statement read.

“Another grant to the World Health Organization to kickstart their upcoming fundraising campaign and will be used to support medical evacuations from Gaza to Jordan,” it continued.

“A third for Save the Children to provide ongoing humanitarian support in Gaza.”

Harry noted that it takes “partnerships across government, science, medicine, humanitarian response and advocacy to ensure children survive and can recover after blast injuries” and the conflict now has the “highest density of child amputees” in the world.

It is understood that the move was inspired from a place of empathy from their position as parents. It also comes after Prince Harry made the largest individual donation (around £1.1 million/ $1.5 million) a royal family has made to a Nottingham charity on Tuesday.