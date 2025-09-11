Prince William appears sad in first appearance after King excludes heir

Prince William, who has not been in favour of his father King Charles reuniting with Prince Harry, seemed in low spirits after his estranged brother Prince Harry was seen arriving at Clarence house.

Prince Harry was seen arriving at King Charles’s home on the third day of his UK tour, where he reunited with his cancer-stricken father after nearly two years of their last meeting. However, William was strictly excluded from the reunion, as the father and son shared ‘tea’ together.

The absence of the Prince of Wales appeared to be a snub from the King. According to royal insiders, William is still angry at his brother for all the things he has said about the royal family in the public despite receiving an olive branch two months ago.

The past few days have indicated that William may have been actively trying to avoid Harry. Just before Harry arrived on Monday, Kensington Palace announced a series of engagements for William, which would keep him busy.

On Wednesday, the future king visited the Jac Lewis Foundation in Cardiff, Wales, to learn about the impact the meaningful charities have been making in the communities.

In a fresh portrait shared by photographer Chris Jack, William looked visibly upset as he learned about stories during his visit.

“Serious issues today for The Prince of Wales to contemplate as he heard stories from a new mental health forum in Cardiff on World Suicide Prevention Day,” the photographer had written.

It is not far-fetched to assume that William was not bothered by events taking place in London especially since he had a disagreement with his father about the said meeting.

Close pals of William shared previously that Charles and his elder son did not even spend time together at the Balmoral Castle. The Prince of Wales is not happy about the reunion but he also cannot force his father to make choices.