Princess Kate, Prince William's intimate Valentine's moment had surprising twist

Princess Kate's charm and humble nature have been evident at numerous official events.

The Princess of Wales has many layers to her personality, including her humorous side, often seen playfully teasing Prince William during public appearances.

Former royal butler Harrold has offered insights in to Kate's life behind the closed Palace doors, describing her as generous and friendly even when the cameras stop rolling.

Harrold claimed the despite her royal status, Middleton 'never saw herself better than anyone else.'

In an interview with The Mirror, he said,' She's very easy going. She is a nice girl, she is also a bit of joker as well, it's a royal cavalcade with her.'

The former butler also recalled a moment when the Princess showed her true character at Highgrove House.

He continued: 'When she used to arrive, she'd come in the kitchen and have a catch-up with us.'

For context, Harrold worked as a butler for King Charles from 2004 to 2011 and is set to release his new book, The Royal Butler: My remarkable life of royal service.

He also shared a fond memory with William and Middleton's during private Valentine's meal. He revealed:' It was just two of them. Even though it was a romantic dinner for them, but they were very much interacted with me throughout.'

He added,' I remember seeing them from their early 20's and now they are like me in their 40's.'