Dave Grohl's surprising marriage status revealed year after cheating scandal

The couple have been married for over two decades and share three daughters

Dave Grohl and Jordyn Blum are proving their marriage is stronger than ever, one year after a scandal nearly tore them apart.

In September 2024, the Foo Fighters frontman revealed he had fathered a child “outside of [his] marriage,” sparking questions about whether he and Blum would split after 23 years together.

But a year later, a source tells People magazine the couple is “very happy.”

“She's forgiven him,” the insider told the outlet. “They never wanted a divorce though — the idea of splitting up their family was too sad for both of them. They love their girls and they're both great parents.”

The source added that while Blum “was initially distraught, the betrayal was painful for both of them,” Grohl “felt terrible and begged her to forgive him.” Surrounded by friends who encouraged her to fight for her marriage, Blum chose to stay. “They’re very happy now,” the insider continues. “She feels it was all worth fighting for.”

The couple, who share daughters Violet, 19, Harper, 16, and Ophelia, 11, recently stepped out together at a Supergrass concert in Los Angeles.

Back in 2024, Grohl vowed to make things right in his public confession, saying: “I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness.”