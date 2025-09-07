Prince Harry's shocking role in Prince William, Princess Kate's split revealed by Grant Harrold

Prince Harry may have played a surprising part in Prince William and Kate Middleton’s brief split.

Grant Harrold, King Charles’ former butler and author of The Royal Butler, told Us Weekly in a new report published September 6 that Harry’s bond with Kate was so strong in the mid-2000s that he even imagined the two could have ended up together when William and Kate briefly called it quits.

“They got on so well,” Harrold recalled. “I remember, when [Prince William] and [Kate] separated … [Prince Harry] and [Kate] got on so well that I even thought that maybe Harry and her would get together. They were that close. They were best friends … So it could have been Harry and Catherine easily, I would have thought. But, you know, thankfully [William] got her back.”

Instead of stepping in himself, Harrold believes the Harry pushed his brother to reunite with the woman who would become his wife. “Harry definitely would have said to his brother, ‘You’re crazy.’ I’m sure. I’m convinced of it,” he said.

William and Kate rekindled their romance in 2008 before announcing their engagement in 2010.

Despite the Duke of Sussex’s current estrangement from his family, Harrold added that he hopes Harry reached out to Kate privately during her cancer diagnosis, noting, “I’d be horrified if he didn’t.”