Ryan Reynolds credits two stars for navigating his career in Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds has recently named two leading stars in his career that helped him navigate his career in Hollywood.

The Canadian star reflected on lows of his career during his conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

After a scene from his movie, The Proposal, was played at the TIFF panel, Ryan revealed that this is a “stage in my career where I am not ready to have authorship”.

“I'm really trying to show up, make the people I'm working with happy, and that's my job, you know?” continued the 48-year-old.

Ryan believed that when working with someone like Sandra make you “better”.

The Free Guy actor recalled a time when he was in “actor jail” and “not getting a lot of work” due to his “highly publicised bombs” including Green Lantern and R.I.P.D.

Ryan pointed out that failure reportedly made him feel like he had “no authorship” in the trajectory.

“If I'm going to fail, I'd rather be the architect of my own demise, and if I'm going to succeed, I want to be the architect of that win,” explained the Red Notice actor.

Ryan further said that he began to “think about it a little bit differently and take authorship in that situation. That changed my entire life”.

“I wouldn't have been able to do that had I not worked with people like Sandra, worked with incredible actors like Definitely, Maybe costar Rachel Weisz,” added the actor.