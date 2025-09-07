Harry's refusal to meet Thomas Markle something Queen 'wouldn't have tolerated'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to live life on their own terms and stepped back from royal duties in 2020.

The couple moved to California and share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, the move impacted their relations with the Royal Family, especially King Charles, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla.

Now, royal experts have weighed in on the dynamics of their rift and what the late Queen Elizabeth would think about her warring family.

Phil Dampier told OK! magazine: 'I think she would have bene absolutely devastated by the fact that the King's not seeing them (Archie and Lilibet).

They are sixth and seventh in line of succession at the moment, so she would be very upset.'

'And I don't think she would have liked the fact that Harry's never met Meghan's father Thomas Markle, or that the kids have never met him.'

Royal expert Katie Nicoll also shared her views on the current situation how the late Queen would have reacted to Harry and Meghan's decisions over the years.

She said: 'I am sure she would be deeply saddened and disappointed by how thinks have played out with the Duke of Sussex.'