Harry's refusal to meet Thomas Markle something Queen 'wouldn't have tolerated'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to live life on their own terms and stepped back from royal duties in 2020.
The couple moved to California and share two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
However, the move impacted their relations with the Royal Family, especially King Charles, Prince and Princess of Wales, and Queen Camilla.
Now, royal experts have weighed in on the dynamics of their rift and what the late Queen Elizabeth would think about her warring family.
Phil Dampier told OK! magazine: 'I think she would have bene absolutely devastated by the fact that the King's not seeing them (Archie and Lilibet).
They are sixth and seventh in line of succession at the moment, so she would be very upset.'
'And I don't think she would have liked the fact that Harry's never met Meghan's father Thomas Markle, or that the kids have never met him.'
Royal expert Katie Nicoll also shared her views on the current situation how the late Queen would have reacted to Harry and Meghan's decisions over the years.
She said: 'I am sure she would be deeply saddened and disappointed by how thinks have played out with the Duke of Sussex.'
The Queen raises eyebrows with her choice of attire in her first public appearance since the Duchess' death
Prince Harry receives good news from his father King Charles day before UK trip
Meghan Markle plays crucial role in Prince Harry’s meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry makes decisive move as he arrives in UK for important event
Prince Harry has added a new public visit during his return to UK
Prince and Princess of Wales carry out Palace strict instructions ahead of sombre event