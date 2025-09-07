Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper wedding plans unveiled: source

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid ready to take the next step?

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s stable long-term relationship has raised questions about their plans of marriage.

The 30-year-old supermodel is reportedly thrilled to tie the knot but the actor, 50, seems unprepared to get married for the second time.

In the wake of Hadid’s bff Taylor Swift’s engagement, speculations arose about her own plans and a source revealed to Star Magazine, “Gigi’s not pressuring him and has ordered everyone in her life to do the same, but it’s no secret she’s waiting for this to happen.”

The insider continued, “Bradley talks about marrying her like it’s a sure thing but then he flips and says he’s stressed about lawyers and paperwork and prenups, so it’s very mixed messages.”

The Guest in Residence founder might be waiting but she “is not going to wait forever,” added the source, saying, “He really needs to get out of his own way and just do it.”

However, “Gigi is thrilled for Taylor,” and is patiently waiting for her time as the couple is “on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally,” as per People Magazine.