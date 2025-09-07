Buckingham Palace makes first statement after Prince Harry confirms return

King Charles, Queen Camilla make first appearance after Duchess of Kent death

Buckingham Palace issued a major update on King Charles and Queen Camilla after Prince Harry made delightful announcement related to the UK return.

On September 7, the official Instagram page of the royal family released a series of photos from the King and Queen's first public appearance in Balmoral after the demise of the Duchess of Kent.

The statement alongside the photos reads, "This weekend, The King and Queen attended the Braemar Gathering Highland Games."

"Positioned close to Balmoral, the Games are held every year on the first Saturday in September."

"Having run in its present form since 1832, the event features a host of traditional Highland Games contests, including tug-of-war and the caber toss, along with performances from pipe bands and Highland dancers."

It is important to note that the Palace made its first statement after the Duke of Sussex confirmed his series of engagements in the UK, including the annual WellChild Awards and a visit to Nottingham.

There are reports that Harry will also meet his father to accelerate peace talks and also extend his condolences over the death in the royal family.