Dua Lipa kicks off U.S. tour with a surprise guest

Dua Lipa made fans go wild after a legendary singer-songwriter joined her at the opening U.S. concert of her Radical Optimism World Tour.

On Friday, September 5, the Levitating hitmaker treated the concert goers with a 22-song setlist and a special guest named Chaka Khan, whose real name is Yvette Marie Stevens.

Halfway through her performance, the Grammy winner invited the lead vocalist of the funk band Rufus with fans welcoming her with loud cheers.

Known as the Queen of Funk, Khan and Lipa, dressed in a sparkly black coat with feathered sleeves, delivered a powerful rendition of the former’s 1983 classic, Ain’t Nobody, sending fans into a frenzy.

It is pertinent to note that this isn’t the first time the New Rules songstress has shared the stage with iconic artists during her global tour.

Earlier this year, she was joined by Crowded House’s Neil Finn during a stop in New Zealand, and later brought out Jamiroquai in London.

As of now, the Break My Heart singer has kicked off a two-night stint at Chicago’s United Center, with a sold out venue, striking costumes and an exciting setlist that featured tracks from her latest album, Radical Optimism.

For the unversed, after a brief break in August following a two-month run across Europe, Lipa, who turned 30 on August 29, returned to North America with back-to-back shows in Toronto on September 1 and 2.