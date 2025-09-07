Prince William focuses on key task as royal family plans funeral

Prince William shared a new message after he and Princess Kate made separate public appearances, despite the tragedy in the royal family.

On September 6, the Prince and Princess of Wales put on brave faces as they posed for photographs supporting their respective teams at the Women's Rugby World Cup.

William, who is a patron of the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU), was spotted in the stands cheering for Wales, who are playing against Fiji at Sandy Park stadium.

On the other hand, Catherine, the patron of the Rugby Football Union (RFU), was supporting England playing against Australia at The American Express Stadium.

However, the future King's team was disqualified from the tournament, whereas Princess Kate's team scored a win.

Prince William uplifted the Wales team, stating, "Commiserations to @welshrugbyunion. You fought hard and made the nation proud."

Prince William and Princess Kate prioritised important royal duties following the death of the Duchess of Kent.

As per Buckingham Palace, "The funeral of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent will take place at Westminster Cathedral on Tuesday, 16th September at 2 pm."

"Ahead of the Funeral, The Duchess of Kent's coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace."

King Charles, Queen Camilla, and senior members of the royal family will take part in the sombre event.