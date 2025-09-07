Queen Camilla’s son tops guestlist at Goldsmith wedding

Tom Parker Bowles suits up for society wedding

Tom Parker Bowles was seen attending a wedding party as he arrived in style for Zac Goldsmith and Hermione Fleming’s society nuptials in the Cotswolds.

The son of Queen Camilla was spotted at St James Church in Gloucestershire on Saturday, serving as a groomsman and greeting guests with order of service booklets in hand.

The high profile celebration, uniting former Conservative minister and journalist Zac Goldsmith, with 34 year old Hermione Fleming, drew a guest list brimming with political heavyweights and familiar faces from high society.

Boris and Carrie Johnson’s young daughter, Poppy, stole the spotlight at the Goldsmith Fleming wedding, charming onlookers in a pastel pink cardigan that may have made her the cutest guest of the day.

Proud mum Carrie matched the celebratory spirit in a bold purple co-ord paired with eye catching red heels, ensuring the Johnson family made a stylish entrance.

Among the notable guests was MP Nadine Dorries, who recently made headlines by switching from the Conservative Party to Reform.

She arrived at the celebration in a rust coloured silk shirt dress with a splash of colour to the occasion.

Also in attendance was Queen Camilla’s sister, Annabel Elliot, who opted for timeless elegance in a cream blazer paired with a flowing white pleated skirt.