Legendary Canadiens goalie Ken Dryden passes away after battle with cancer at age 78

Ken Dryden, the Hall of Fame goaltender who helped the Montreal Canadiens win six Stanley Cups in the 1970s, has passed away after losing his fight against cancer at age 78.



The Canadiens announced his death early Saturday, saying Dryden’s family asked for privacy.

A team spokesperson said a close friend of Dryden’s, appointed by the family, contacted the organization, adding he died peacefully Friday, September 5, 2025 at his home.

The Canadiens owner, Geoff Molson, mourned the death of Ken Dryden; in a statement, he said, “Ken Dryden was an exceptional athlete, but he was also an exceptional man. We today mourn not only the loss of the cornerstone of one of hockey’s dynasties but also a family man, a thoughtful citizen, and a gentleman who deeply impacted our lives and communities across generations.”

Ken Dryden led the NHL’s most successful team to six championships in eight seasons (1970-1979).

He won the Calder Trophy as rookie of the year, the Vezina as the best goalie five times, and the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP in 1971, while being a six-time All-Star.

Ken Dryden, a 6-foot-4-inch goalie, famously posed with his blocker and glove resting on his stick, becoming an iconic image in hockey. He retired at 31 in 1979.

Tributes pour in

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney posted a condolence message to the family on X (formerly known as twitter), saying he was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the Hon. Ken Dryden, a Canadian hockey legend and hall of famer, public servant, and inspiration."

“Few Canadians have given more, or stood taller, for our country,” Carney said.

Ken Dryden's career at a glance

Ken Dryden played three seasons at Cornell University from 1966 to 1996, leading the team to an NCAA title in 1967 and compiling a 76-4-1 record.

Ken Dryden made his NHL debut in 1971, playing only six games before entering the playoffs, where he guided Montreal to a shocking win over Boston and subsequently claimed the Stanley Cup against Chicago.



Ken Dryden played a decisive role in Canada's 1972 Summit Services triumph.

During the 1973-74 NHL off-season, he gained work experience at a Toronto law firm while completing his law degree from McGill University. Beyond Hockey, Dryden took on significant roles, showcasing his multi-talented personality.

Dryden participated in Canadian politics and won a seat in the House of Commons in 2004, serving as a Minister. He retained his seat twice in Toronto's York CENTRE in 2006 and 2008 but was defeated in 2011.

Dryden is survived by his wife, Lynda, and their two children.