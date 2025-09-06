Shark kills surfer at Sydney beach

A surfer died after being mauled by a large shark at Long Reef Beach in northern Sydney on Saturday, September 06, 2025 morning, marking the first fatal shark attack in Australia’s most populous city since 2022.

The victim, an experienced surfer and father, was bitten approximately 100 meters from shore around 10 a.m. while surfing with friends.

Despite being pulled from the water by fellow surfers, the man succumbed to catastrophic injuries and died at the scene.

Police Superintendent John Duncan confirmed the victim left behind a wife and young daughter. Sections of his surfboard were recovered for examination, though authorities have not yet identified the shark species responsible.

Several beaches were immediately closed as lifeguards on jetskis patrolled the area for the shark.

The incident represents the fourth fatal shark attack in Australia this year, following a March 2025, tragedy in Western Australia where a surfer was killed in shallow waters.

Sydney’s last shark fatality occurred in February 2022, ending a 59-year period without such deaths in the city.

Shark attacks remain extremely rare in Australia despite the country accounting for a significant portion of global incidents.

Authorities continue to monitor coastal waters while urging beachgoers to remain vigilant and follow safety advisories.