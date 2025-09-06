Meghan Markle forced to bow down to Taylor Swift

Meghan Markle forced to praise Taylor Swift

Meghan Markle was allegedly not happy over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement announcement timing as it gave the Duchess a massive blow.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to be upset that her Netflix series was hijacked by the pop superstar's unexpected move, considering it a "conspiracy campaign" against her efforts.

Harry's wife launched the second season of her highly anticipated show, 'With Love, Meghan,' on Tuesday, August 26. Just hours after the show hit the screens, the Eras Tour performer announced that she and Travis 'are getting married.'

A royal insider has claimed that Meghan feels every time she has a big launch something massive lands and eclipses it, accusing Taylor's announcement was a part of that pattern.

The insider claimed, the Duchess was forced to "like" Swift's upcoming marriage announcement post on Instagram. However, behind the doors Meghan was "seething" privately.

Meghan's friend told Radar, "the Duchess says she won't be pushed out of Hollywood."

Now, there are speculations that Meghan's Netflix show could face a bleak future as it is unlikely to be renewed for a third season.

The 44-year-old celebrated the release of season two of her cooking show, With Love, Meghan just months after the first season hit TV screens.

Meghan's new episodes have not been as successful as anticipated, failing to make it in Netflix’s top ten list. It is now believed this could halt Meghan’s chances of getting her show renewed for a third season.

Speaking to Newsweek about the future of the show, Eric Schiffer, chairman of Reputation Management Consultants, said: "When a royal brand can't crack the board, it's likely an obituary for season 3.

"Even with Chrissy Teigen and Tan France glitter-bombing the set, the series hit the pavement. Given that it's missed by a mile, where even hate watchers stayed home, Season 3 is unlikely."