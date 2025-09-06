Prince Harry ‘mulls’ crucial decision amid tragic setback in King meeting

Prince Harry is anticipated to return to the U.K. in the next few days to attend important engagements with regards to his charities and a key meeting is also on the cards.

Following the secret peace summit between the aides in July, there was a meeting expected to take place between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles to take the first step towards a possible reconciliation.

However, the royal family was struck with an unexpected tragedy which means Harry would have to make certain change in plans if he really wants to meet his father.

Charles is still currently in Balmoral and the Palace is making funeral preparations for the Duchess of Kent, who passed away on Thursday. Given the circumstances, royal expert Charles Rae believes the meeting may not even take place.

“The big problem is that Harry is flying 5,500 miles to London and the King is still 500 miles away in Scotland,” he told The Sun. “It is unlikely you would expect the King would fly down again to have a cup of tea with Harry.”

Harry has not seen his father since he flew back for 30 minutes at Clarence House in February 2024 after the King’s cancer announcement.

The Duke of Sussex will not be accompanied by his wife or children, and the expert believes that the presence of Meghan Markle and Prince William is important to sort out major issues.

“I can’t see how you could possibly have a reconciliation without the whole family being involved.”

Harry is confirmed to attend the WellChild Awards on Monday which also coincides with the death anniversary of the Queen Elizabeth.

Although, it remains to be seen if Harry will make an exception and extend his trip long enough to attend the funeral, which could lead to a father-son reunion. A spokesman for Harry declined to comment when approached but the outlet.