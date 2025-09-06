Federal court reverses Trump's policy, reinstates funding for Harvard University



A federal judge ruled in favour of Harvard University on September 03, 2025, in a legal lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s administration.



The US district judge ruled in favour of the university in its quest to regain access to $3 billion federal research grant.



The Judge in its ruling stated that the defendants under the administration "used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically motivated assault on his country's premier universities."

The White House has condemned the ruling and vowed to appeal.

Did Barron Trump get rejected from Harvard?

As per the details available with the First Lady’s office, Barron Trump didn’t even apply to Harvard.

“Barron didn’t apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” a spokesperson for the Office of the First Lady said in a statement on May 27, 2025.

In the run-up to the 2024 Presidential elections, Donald Trump’s youngest son had attended a Florida rally, and there he confirmed Barron Trump’s plan of attending college.

“He (Barren) is now going to college and got into every college he wanted to. He made his choice, and he is a very good guy,” Trump said in a rally at Doral, Florida, on July 9, 2024.

Where is Barron Trump studying?

Barron Trump began his first year of college at New York University’s Stern School of Business and is expected to graduate in 2028.

Barron Trump is the first among the five siblings to break the tradition by enrolling at NYU. Trump’s other four kids graduated from:

Donald Trump Jr: University of Pennsylvania in 2000

Ivanka Trump: University of Pennsylvania in 2004

Eric Trump: Georgetown University in 2006

Tiffany Trump: University of Pennsylvania in 2006 and Georgetown Law School in 2020

Where did US President Donald Trump graduate from?

US President Donald Trump graduated from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania in May 1968 with a degree in economics.

Donald Trump's journey began at Wharton, but he didn’t spend all four years there.

He started off his college days at Fordham University in the Bronx in 1964, but two years later, he transferred to Wharton.