Prince Harry reaches out to royals after Duchess of Kent death

Prince Harry privately reaches out to royals after Duchess of Kent death

Prince Harry took a step further in healing the rift with the royals as he extended a heartfelt gesture to family following the tragic loss of the Duchess of Kent.

The Duke of Sussex privately sent a letter expressing condolences to Katharine, the Duchess of Kent’s family after the news broke on Friday, multiple news outlets reported.

Buckingham Palace issued the announcement with “deep sorrow” and revealed that she had “passed away peacefully at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family”.

It further read, “The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess’s life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

The contents of the message have not yet been disclosed as the message was sent privately. The news had come just two days before Harry will attend the WellChild awards in London on Monday.

Harry is expected to return to the U.K. over the weekend for the events scheduled beforehand. Moreover, there is also a meeting with King Charles on the card, although no official confirmation has been made with this regard.

Whether Prince Harry was attend the funeral of the Duchess, who died at the age of 92, also remains to be seen.