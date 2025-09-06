Duchess of Kent set to receive historic farewell in tradition-defying funeral

The Duchess of Kent's funeral details have been revealed

Katharine, Duchess of Kent, will be laid to rest with a service unlike any other in recent royal history.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that her funeral will be held in the coming weeks at Westminster Cathedral, making it the first Catholic funeral for a senior royal in modern times.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend, alongside other members of the royal family, with Cardinal Vincent Nichols likely to lead the service.

The Palace announced her passing on Friday, September 5, one day after the Duchess died peacefully at Kensington Palace at the age of 92.

“It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent,” the statement read.

“The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion... her passion for music and her empathy for young people.”

Married to Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, Katharine was a devout Catholic who converted in 1994, calling it “a long-pondered personal decision.”

She is survived by Edward, their three children, and ten grandchildren.