Sabrina Carpenter shuts down critics with record breaking album success

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off 2025 with a huge win as her new album Man’s Best Friend stormed straight to number one on the Official Albums Chart.

The 26 year old pop star scored the biggest opening week of the year for an international artist, selling 85,500 copies in just seven days.

The record also topped the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, making it the most popular release on wax during the week.

With this huge success, the Espresso hitmaker didn't just have one but three records sitting in the Top 40, proving just how powerful her rise has been.

However, the milestone came after weeks of heated debate about Sabrina's daring lyrics and image, which some critics called “over sexual.”

The music icon did not hold back when asked about the backlash, as she dismissed harshest critics as “pearl clutchers” and pointed out that many from the older generation were being unfair.

“They are getting offended despite having sex many times,” she said, adding that her style always came with humour.

"You can be sure that anything I do and say has a little bit of a wink to it."

In an interview with Interview magazine, the Please Please Please singer explained why she wanted her music to be bold, saying: "This is something that women experience in such a real way, becoming comfortable with themselves and who they are."

Furthermore, the playful lyrics, from cheeky choruses to sharp comebacks from Sabrina's album quickly became a talking point online.