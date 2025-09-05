Kerry Katona's sweet gesture sparks furious reaction from traffic cop

Kerry Katona stopped in the middle of the road for a fan who wanted to take a selfie for his 'missus

Kerry Katona made a sweet gesture towards a fan, which left a traffic policeman furious.

It all began when the former singer and TV personality was spotted driving her £200k Lamborghini. She stopped in the middle of the road for a fan who wanted to take a selfie for his 'missus.'

At that point, a furious policeman intervened after noticing her holding up for traffic.

The former member of the Atomic Kitten,, star 44, was behind the wheel of her neon green car, which she bought after overcoming bankruptcy.

The fan had stepped unto the middle of the road, causing Kerry to slow down and then stop. A police officer quickly ran over to move them on, leaving Kerry to drive away while the officer expressed his frustration at the fan.

For context, Kerry first showed off her expensive car back in July 2022, expressing pride in how far she has come in recent years.

In a clip shared on Instagram at the time, she highlighted her journey of bouncing back from hardships, including two bankruptcies, failed marriages, and a near-battle with drugs.

She also previously revealed that she rebuilt her fortune by becoming a millionaire through the adult subscription site OnlyFans, earning a substantial monthly income.