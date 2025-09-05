ICE raid at Hyundai Georgia plant detains over 450 people

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) conducted a massive raid at Hyundai’s electric vehicle manufacturing plant located in Georgia, resulting in the detention of more than 450 people suspected of being “unlawful aliens.”

The involvement of several federal agencies in the operation has resulted in a blistering attack on the South Korean government, which described the action as an unjust violation of citizen's right.

The raid by ICE targeted the 3,000-acre installation in Bryan County, which has been operational for a year and is part of Hyundai's multibillion dollars investment in the production of electric vehicles in the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security stated that the operation focuses on allegations of “unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes.”

The detention of South Koreans has also been confirmed by South Korea’s foreign ministry which has expressed “concerns and regrets” over the enforcement action.

To address the issue, the ministry has dispatched diplomats to the site and requested authorities “to exercise extreme caution to ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of Korean citizens are not infringed upon.”

The raid also halted the work on a neighbouring battery plant.

It represents a continuation of the Trump administration's focus on rigid immigration enforcement, which was a pillar of the president’s reelection campaign.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp had previously touted the Hyundai project as the most significant economic development project in the state, with 1,200 people projected to be employed.