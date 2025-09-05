Duchess of Kent remembered as Union Flag falls in silent tribute

Union Flag lowered over Buckingham Palace.

Duchess of Kent’s passing was marked today with a solemn gesture at the heart of the monarchy, as the Union Flag was lowered to half mast over Buckingham Palace.

The time honoured tradition stands as a visible symbol of national mourning and deep respect for a royal remembered for her compassion, dignity, and quiet influence.

The lowering of the flag is a practice reserved for the deaths of senior royals, foreign leaders, or moments of national remembrance, is one of the most poignant acts of royal protocol. It signals not only the Royal Family’s grief but also the collective sorrow of the nation.

The sombre sight at Buckingham Palace was mirrored at other royal residences, where flags will remain at half mast until after the Duchess’s funeral.

For many, the moment served as a reminder of her remarkable legacy from consoling Wimbledon champion Jana Novotna in one of the tournament’s most memorable moments, to her groundbreaking conversion to Catholicism, and her devotion to nurturing young people through music.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Royal Family is united in grief following the death of Katharine, Duchess of Kent, remembered as the music loving royal who brought warmth and humanity to her public life.

“The King and Queen and all members of the Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly the Duchess’s lifelong devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people,” the Palace said in a moving statement.