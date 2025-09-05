Historic Manchester venues offer free entry during Heritage Open Days

More than 150 cultural and historical sites across Manchester will offer free entry later this month as part of England’s annual Heritage Open Days festival.

The festival will be held from September 12 to 21, offering unprecedented access to venues that usually charge entry fees.

Additionally, due to festivities, rare glimpses will be allowed into spaces that are not accessible to the public on usual days.

The National Trust is the organiser of this year's festival, with the support of the People's Postcode Lottery, making it the biggest festival in the 31-year history of the event, featuring more than 5,800 events around the country.

Local participants include Stockport Plaza cinema and theatre, the Science and Industry Museum in Manchester city centre and Rochdale Old Fire Station.

This year's theme is architecture due to which dozens of historic churches will allow public entry including St. Andrew's in Eccles or St. Mary's in Droylsden.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, appreciated the festival as “an incredible opportunity to celebrate England’s rich heritage,” adding that it provides “a sneak peek behind the doors of special and unique sites.”

The event is part of a broader UK-wide programme, and similar festivals are held across Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in September.

Most places are promoting prior reservations due to anticipated high traffic. The local visitor centres and official websites of heritage open days provide all the details of the event, including accessibility.