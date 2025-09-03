'Shaka iLembe': Last season to premiere in 2026

Shaka iLembe will have its third and final season in 2026

Shaka iLembe, the African drama series, will have a third and final season in 2026. The new season is currently in production.

Nomzamo Mbatha, who played the role of Queen Nandi and is also an Executive Producer, said: “The pressure is high. ‘Shaka iLembe’ has been a beloved show for the past two seasons, and the project of my career. This third season is the culmination of a world that African viewers have found deep love and admiration for.

According to speculation, the third season will focus on the fall of Shaka’s reign. Trust will fall apart within his court, and those who betrayed Shaka will be punished.

The series will also showcase the final battle that will eventually lead to the conclusion of Shaka’s story.

Queen Nandi will be hiding a big and devastating secret

Francis Fynn will lead the British forces, arriving at Port Natal. His arrival marks the beginning of colonial expansion and a rising major threat.

The cast will see the return of the main characters: Lemogang Tsipa as the adult Shaka, and Nomzamo Mbatha as Queen Nandi.

The series is a true reflection of the era and of Zulu culture

The show is known for being the most expensive production in South Africa. It has created thousands of jobs in the country.

The Shaka iLembe series has won many awards, including 12 South African Film and Television Awards for its first season.

The series tells the story of the legendary Zulu King, Shaka kaSenzangakhona, chronicling his difficult childhood as an outcast and his rise to power as a visionary leader who united disparate clans to form the powerful Zulu nation.

Is Shaka iLembe a true story?

