Queen Camilla celebrates milestone as William takes stern decision for Harry

Queen Camilla stepped out to mark a special event after Prince William put forward a stern demand in front of King Charles about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future in the royal family.

On September 2, the Queen resumed her royal engagements after the Balmoral break by visiting Cornwall to perform a series of duties.

As per a delightful video released by Buckingham Palace on social media, Queen Camilla was seen celebrating 25 years of Shelter Box UK, an international disaster relief charity.

The senior royal's team shared in a statement, "In Truro, Her Majesty met staff and volunteers at the ShelterBox headquarters and was shown how the charity has evolved over the years to adapt its response to humanitarian disasters."

For the unversed, King Charles' wife was first introduced to the meaningful initiative during her official visit to Pakistan in 2016.

She served as President from 2007 and now holds the position of Patron.

Afterwards, Queen unveiled a helicopter during her tour to Cornwall Air Ambulances' headquarters in Newquay.

Notably, the charity’s new helicopter was named The Duke of Cornwall.

The royal family's spokesperson shared, "The new helicopter will allow Cornwall Air Ambulance to continue and expand on their lifesaving work, providing critical care to seriously sick and injured people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly."

It is important to note that Queen Camilla was seen beaming with joy after Heat World's sources made a shocking revelation about a crucial meeting held at Balmoral.

An insider shared, "William feels the monarchy has to move forward with a smaller, tighter unit."

The future King "believes that means phasing out Harry and Meghan completely and stripping away their last traces of royal privilege, including their HRH titles and their children’s titles," which is also what Queen Camilla wants, as per the reports.