Prince William, Kate sow seeds for George’s reign with Prince Harry support

Prince William sow seeds for George’s reign with Prince Harry’s support

Prince William has made it no secret that when he takes the throne, his reign will be following a much different royal etiquette compared to his father King Charles and grandmother Queen Elizabeth.

Although, the seeds of this approach were sown early on with the support of his wife, Kate Middleton and now-estranged brother, Prince Harry. And, the reign of future King George would draw inspiration from it.

Before the royal rift broke the bond between once-inseparable siblings, William, Harry and Kate did everything together. They even supported each other when it came to stretching the limits of royal protocol, according to King Charles’s former royal butler, Grant Harrold.

When asked if the trio are “more modern” than Charles, he responded with “definitely”. He was quick to add that the Prince of Wales “knows how to do everything by the book” but there were some exceptions he has made to make the monarchy more relatable.

“Put it this way. Queen Elizabeth would never really even do a handshake with somebody. Maybe, maybe, maybe,” he told GB News. “The King will handshake, and I’ve even seen him do a fist bump.”

As for William, Kate and Harry, they take it a step further, noting that he has “seen them hug” so it’s “different variations”.

When discussing about what it would be like when 12-year-old Prince George would become king, Grant quipped that formalities would perhaps be “gone” by then.

“So, that’s what’s nice is it has changed and it’s changing.”

It remains to be seen if Prince Harry would actually be part of the royal family or if either one of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would be in the royal fold.