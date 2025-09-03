Meghan Markle celebrates her mom on momentous occasion

Meghan Markle singing praises for her mother, Doria Ragland, on her 69th birthday.

On this special occasion, the Duchess of Sussex shared a sweet tribute via Instagram Stories that captured the hearts of fans worldwide.

She also posted a boomerang video of herself affectionately kissing her mom on the cheek, decorated with pink hearts and the caption, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful mom!"

Set to Stevie Wonder's iconic song "Happy Birthday," the post showcased the close bond between Meghan and her mother.

The mother-daughter share a special hearty relationship, with the latter being a constant source of support and strength for the Duchess.

According to Meghan's longtime friend and makeup artist Daniel Martin, "Meghan draws a lot of strength from her mother. Doria is classy, chic and confident, but not unapproachable. I definitely feel Meghan gets a lot of that from her mother."

Doria often traveled from California to visit Meghan and Prince Harry in the UK, attending significant family milestones like their 2018 royal wedding and the birth of their son Archie in 2019.

Meghan's mother has been affectionately nicknaming her "flower" since she was little, a detail revealed in Meghan's now-defunct lifestyle blog The Tig.

In the blog, Meghan listed her many nicknames, including "Meg, MM, M&M, and Flower (which my mom has called me since I was little)."

In the couple's 2022 Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Doria shared insights into her relationship with Meghan and her first impressions of Prince Harry.

Recalling the moment Meghan told her she was dating the Duke of Sussex, Doria said, "We were on the phone and she says, 'Mommy, I'm going out with Prince Harry,' and I start whispering, 'Oh my God.' And so it was from the beginning, it was very sort of, 'Oh my God, nobody can know.'"

Upon meeting Prince Harry, Doria noticed he was "handsome" and "really nice" with "really great manners."